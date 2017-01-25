Here’s What Celtics’ Jerseys Will Look Like With New ‘GE’ Logo Patch

Share this:

It’s happening, people. Sponsors on uniforms are coming to the NBA.

The Boston Celtics on Wednesday officially announced a multi-year partnership with General Electric that will include putting GE’s logo on the Celtics’ uniforms beginning in the 2017-18 season. The logo will appear as a patch on the front left shoulder of Boston’s home and away uniforms.

Celtics formally announced GE as jersey sponsor. A look at the patch. pic.twitter.com/snyTdskcUo — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) January 25, 2017

FIRST LOOK: GE logo on Celtics uniform, which will begin for all games next season. pic.twitter.com/N3RV53ceU0 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 25, 2017

ESPN’s Darren Rovell reported Tuesday that the Celtics would announce their logo deal with GE on Wednesday.

The Celtics won’t be alone, as sponsored logos on NBA uniforms were approved by the league’s Board of Governors last April in the form of a three-year pilot program. According to the team, GE also will provide the C’s with “expertise, products and insights across data science, medical equipment, and lighting solutions.”

“GE will be woven into the fabric of the Boston Celtics both literally and figuratively,” Celtics president Rich Gotham said Wednesday at an announcement ceremony in Boston. “Their leadership in innovation, analytics, and technology will help us to be as competitive as we can be in everything from optimizing our facilities and equipment to player performance. Simply put, GE will make us a better and smarter basketball team and organization.”

According to the Celtics, GE’s technology will be prominently featured in the team’s new practice facility, which is scheduled to open in 2018 right next to the Boston Bruins’ practice facility in Brighton.

