Here’s Why Max Kellerman Thinks You Should Root Against Patriots-Cowboys Super Bowl

Max Kellerman could do without a Super Bowl featuring the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys.

The Patriots and Cowboys are two incredibly popular NFL franchises in addition to being the No. 1 seeds in the AFC and NFC, respectively, but the ESPN “First Take” co-host thinks a clash between New England and Dallas at Super Bowl LI in Houston would lack the good-versus-evil narrative that often makes sports so great.

ICYMI: In today's Final Take, @maxkellerman explains why nobody wants to see a Patriots-Cowboys Super Bowl matchup. pic.twitter.com/KBHZzdxKUR — First Take (@FirstTake) January 13, 2017

Plenty of fans outside of New England obviously hate the Patriots for their success and their apparent knack for bending the rules — see: Spygate and Deflategate — while a bunch of fans outside of Dallas aren’t too fond of the Cowboys dubbing themselves “America’s Team.”

So, if the Patriots and Cowboys square off this season with football’s ultimate prize on the line, who would those without an emotional attachment to either team root for?

That’s the gist of Kellerman’s argument, although you can bet neither the Pats nor the ‘Boys care about everyone’s rooting interest as they prepare for their respective playoff openers.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images