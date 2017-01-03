Houston Texans Announce Brock Osweiler Will Start Wild Card Game Vs. Raiders

Share this:

The Houston Texans are going back to their big-money man in the biggest game of their season.

Brock Osweiler will start at quarterback Saturday against the Oakland Raiders in an AFC wild-card playoff game, Texans head coach Bill O’Brien announced Tuesday.

O'Brien: "Brock Osweiler will be the starting quarterback for us on Saturday." — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 3, 2017

Houston handed Osweiler a massive four-year, $72 million contract with $37 million guaranteed in the offseason and saw little return on investment in the first season.

They did so despite the fact Osweiler had just seven starts to his name through four seasons after primarily serving as Peyton Manning’s backup in Denver. Osweiler appeared in 15 games this season, posting a woeful 72.2 passer rating before ultimately being benched in favor of Tom Savage in Week 15. Savage was injured in Week 17, prompting Osweiler’s return, and he actually played pretty well, completing 21 of 40 passes for 253 yards and a touchdown.

For what it’s worth, Osweiler decent career numbers vs. Oakland dating back to his time with the Broncos. He’s completed 67.3 percent of his passes with two touchdowns and an interception for a 86.5 passer rating — about 9 points higher than his career mark.

O’Brien also indicated that Savage — who is still in concussion protocol — will serve as the backup, even if he’s cleared before Saturday afternoon. If he’s not cleared, Brandon Weeden will serve as Osweiler’s backup.

