Howie Long Doesn’t Know Anyone Who ‘Attacks Life’ Like Son Chris

HOUSTON — Watching Chris Long go after the quarterback, New England Patriots fans know the type of energy the veteran defensive lineman now possesses.

Now imagine him as an adolescent.

Long’s father, Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman Howie Long, got to experience just that. But the elder Long doesn’t think his son has lost any of his zest for life as he’s aged.

Howie Long shared his thoughts on his son, as well as some memories of growing up in Charlestown, with NESN.com ahead of Super Bowl LI. Check out the full interview above.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images