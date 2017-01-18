Hyunda Will Shoot Commercial During Super Bowl LI, Air It Right After

Share this:

Tweet







Most companies spend large amounts of time creating commercials aired during the Super Bowl. But what about using the time during the game to shoot the ad, and airing it right after final whistle?

As impractical as that sounds, it’s exactly what Hyundai will do during “Super Bowl LI” in February. The official sponsor of this year’s game, Hyundai Motors America announced Wednesday that it has enlisted Peter Berg (Patriots Day, Lone Survivor), to direct a 90-second ad that will be shot in real time, and aired just after the game. The ad will run during a slot known as the “post-gun” that occurs after the final whistle, but before the trophy presentation.

Hyundai says the ad will capture “some of the best off-the-filed Super Bowl moments,” and that the company will release teasers for the commercial during Sunday’s AFC and NFC championship games. No other creative details have been released.

Although during the game would seem like the best time to run an ad, that might not necessarily be the case. Last year, Hyundai ran a commercial after the coin toss — but before the kickoff — of “Super Bowl 50,” an ad that starred Kevin Hart and finished first in the USA Today Ad Meter, according to Automotive news.

And although Hyundai’s idea sounds great, a similar approach has been taken before, as Reebok ran a Super Bowl ad in 1994 that featured footage of the already-underway game between the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills.

Thumbnail photo via Hyundai Motor America