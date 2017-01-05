Jim Kelly: Tom Brady Needs To Retire For Bills’ Playoff Drought To End

Share this:

The Buffalo Bills haven’t been to the playoffs since Tom Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2000.

Former Bills quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly doesn’t think that’s a coincidence.

Jim Kelly, on ESPN's NFL Insiders, on what it will take to snap Buffalo's streak of 17 years without playoffs: "Tom Brady's gotta retire." — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 4, 2017

While Brady and the Patriots can’t be responsible for the Bills missing the playoffs this entire century, losing twice to New England most seasons certainly doesn’t help Buffalo’s chances.

Brady has a 26-3 record in his career versus the Bills, including nine victories in the last 10 meetings. He’s also completed 63.9 percent of his passes with 66 touchdowns and 20 interceptions against Buffalo.

The Bills’ problem in missing the playoffs probably has more to do with their own quarterback situation than Brady. Buffalo hasn’t had a franchise quarterback since Kelly, and it’s tough to win in today’s NFL without one.

