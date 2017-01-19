John Tortorella Issues Challenge To LeBron James: ‘I Want To See Him Skate’

Share this:

Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella isn’t afraid to speak his mind, even when talking about players in a different sport.

On Thursday, he issued a challenge to Cleveland Cavaliers superstar forward LeBron James.

.@BlueJacketNHL head coach John Tortorella on whether LeBron could play hockey on @BullandFox pic.twitter.com/A5tFfbT2zX — Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) January 18, 2017

James is a huge football fan, played the sport in high school and has been compared to NFL tight ends. He’s one of the most athletic players in any sport with a unique blend of incredible strength and impressive speed.

Hockey is a bit different in that it requires its own unique skill: skating. It’s certainly possible, though, that James could be a good hockey player if he mastered skating.

It would be interesting to find out, that’s for sure.

