Johnny Manziel Could Be In Trouble After New Year’s Day Nightclub Encounter

A trip to “church” on Sunday has turned into a potential legal problem for Johnny Manziel.

The former Cleveland Browns quarterback posted messages from LIV, a Miami nightclub, all over his social media on New Year’s Day, according to TMZ Sports. And so did his ex-girlfriend, Colleen Crowley.

That could be a potential problem for Manziel, as he was ordered to stay away from Crowley for a year after coming to an agreement with prosecutors, according to TMZ Sports. He originally was charged with domestic violence following a January 2016 incident.

“She knows LIV on Sunday is church! Pfff surprised she was even able to get in without me,” Manziel posted on Snapchat, via TMZ Sports.

Dallas County District Attorney director of communications Brittany Dunn released a statement to TMZ Sports about the nightclub encounter.

“We have been made aware of recent developments and prosecutors are currently reviewing the information and case to ensure that he is compliant with his terms,” she said in the statement.

