Does it get any better than this?

The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks will be at Rupp Arena on Saturday for a matchup with the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats in an SEC/Big 12 Contest showdown.

Whenever these two legendary programs face off, it’s must-watch TV.

Here’s how you can watch Kansas vs. Kentucky online.

When: Saturday, Jan. 28, at 6:15 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Bryan Lynn/USA TODAY Sports Images