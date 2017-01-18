Knicks Vs. Celtics Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Share this:

The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks have gone in completely different directions since their last meeting.

Since the C’s topped the Knicks in thrilling fashion on Christmas Day, Boston has won eight of 10 games and sits firmly in the No. 3 spot in the Eastern Conference, while New York has fallen out of the playoff picture and lost 10 of 12 contests.

And the Celtics can make life even worse for the Knicks on Wednesday when the two teams face off at TD Garden.

Here’s how you can watch Knicks vs. Celtics online.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

