Liverpool Vs. Southampton: Reds Suffer Narrow Loss In EFL Cup Semifinal First Leg

Liverpool must overturn a 1-0 deficit at Anfield if it is to reach the EFL Cup final after Southampton claimed a narrow victory Wednesday at St. Mary’s Stadium in the semifinal first leg.

Nathan Redmond’s 20th-minute goal proved the difference in a closely fought contest.

Neither side created much in the way of clear goalscoring opportunities as, in a similar story to their Premier League meeting in November, Southampton’s defensive organization frustrated the Reds.

Philippe Coutinho’s return from injury as a second-half substitute represents a welcome boost for Jurgen Klopp, though, with the German’s team now requiring a second-leg comeback if it is to progress to face either Manchester United or Hull City at Wembley Stadium next month.

