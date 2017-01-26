Marcus Smart Admits To Punching Hole In Wall After Celtics’ Loss To Wizards

Share this:

Tweet







Marcus Smart has come clean.

The Boston Celtics guard admitted Thursday to punching a hole in a wall at the Verizon Center earlier this week.

Here’s what Smart told reporters Thursday about the incident:

.@Smart_MS3: "If there's a hole in the wall I guess I put it there." pic.twitter.com/AvzYzkf8pc — CSN New England (@CSNNE) January 26, 2017

News of the hole surfaced Tuesday night in the aftermath of the Celtics’ dispiriting loss to the Washington Wizards, and a day of mystery followed. No one knew whom to blame for the hole, but some suspected Smart of being the culprit.

An unknown #Celtics player was quite upset after the loss to the #Wizards. pic.twitter.com/VBtV7wqYjb — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) January 25, 2017

After all, Smart struggled to control his emotions during the contest, and he apparently erupted after the game. Signs pointed to him.

With the twin benefits of a day of reflection and a much-needed win over the Houston Rockets, Smart has owned up to the fact he packs a punch.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images