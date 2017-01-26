Marcus Smart Admits To Punching Hole In Wall After Celtics’ Loss To Wizards

Marcus Smart has come clean.
The Boston Celtics guard admitted Thursday to punching a hole in a wall at the Verizon Center earlier this week.
Here’s what Smart told reporters Thursday about the incident:
News of the hole surfaced Tuesday night in the aftermath of the Celtics’ dispiriting loss to the Washington Wizards, and a day of mystery followed. No one knew whom to blame for the hole, but some suspected Smart of being the culprit.
After all, Smart struggled to control his emotions during the contest, and he apparently erupted after the game. Signs pointed to him.
With the twin benefits of a day of reflection and a much-needed win over the Houston Rockets, Smart has owned up to the fact he packs a punch.
