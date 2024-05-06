Aside from a Game 2 slip-up against the Miami Heat, the Boston Celtics were every bit the juggernaut they were expected to be in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

But can they keep it rolling now without Kristaps Porzingis in the lineup?

That’s the question ESPN’s Chris Herring has for the Celtics ahead of their Eastern Conference semifinal matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Herring sees the Celtics susceptible on the interior to the Cavaliers with Porzingis sidelined with a right calf strain — there’s no timetable for the center’s return but he continues to make progress in his recovery.

And with the Celtics unable to rely on the 7-foot-3 Porzingis as the last line of defense for the time being, Herring believes Boston’s lack of rim protection could be its fatal flaw in the playoffs.

Story continues below advertisement

“Although Boston has still been great in games without Porzingis this season — 21-4 to be exact — his absence will mostly be felt on defense,” Herring wrote. “The 7-foot-3 center held opposing shooters to a ridiculous 13.8 percentage points beneath their season averages within 6 feet, tied with Defensive Player of the Year favorite Rudy Gobert for the NBA’s best mark among players who challenged at least 350 attempts near the basket.

“Only Minnesota was better than Boston at holding teams beneath their averages around the basket, so a Porzingis-less interior could be a factor against an explosive Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers’ two-big lineups.”

Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff deployed a two-big lineup of Jarrett Allen (6-foot-9) and Evan Mobley (6-foot-11) more often than any other five-man unit. It might be difficult to lean on that combination again, at least at the start of the series with Allen dealing with a rib injury. Allen sat out Game 7 against the Orlando Magic and is questionable for Tuesday’s Game 1 at TD Garden.

But while the Celtics might not have Porzingis to protect the rim, they can look to Al Horford and Luke Kornet to provide adequate defense on the interior. Horford is an underrated defender and seems to take it up a notch in the playoffs — he averaged 1.7 blocks per game last postseason — while Kornet should get more of a chance to utilize his 7-foot-2, 250-pound frame with Porzingis sidelined.

Story continues below advertisement

The Celtics already have had defensive success with Porzingis out. The Celtics held Miami to just 84 points in their Game 5 win last week.

The Cavaliers will present a different challenge to the Celtics since they have more offensive options than the Heat. But the Celtics should still have enough to make up for Porzingis’ absence on the defensive end.