Mazda6, Kia Optima Among Favorite Mid-Size Sedans At Boston Auto Show

Share this:

Tweet







The mid-size sedan class is crowded. For every great car, there’s one that doesn’t offer a lot of justification for existence.

But there were plenty of great options in this class at the New England International Auto Show this, although it took a little while to sift through all the options. There’s a ton of competition in this group, but make it easy on yourself with our list of the best mid-size sedans at the 2017 NEIAS in Boston.

2017 Mazda6

Even if this car was a complete dud on performance, it just looks and feels too awesome to be in. But of course, the performance isn’t an issue, and the Mazda6 packs plenty of other great features, including advanced safety technology and entertainment.

2017 Kia Optima

This was a bit of a surprise. The new Optima looked great on the outside, and was really cool on the inside. The dash has a great shape to it, and the heigh-adjustable passenger seat is an added bonus. Among its cool features is a 360 camera system.

2017 Ford Fusion

Always popular, the Fusion is once again among the best in its class. Although its styling upgrades are barely noticeable, and the price really starts to hike as you add features, the Fusion has plenty to offer. The entertainment system is awesome, and the new Sport model is one of the most powerful mid-size sedans around.

2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Of course, the E-class looks great, but is it worth a price that’s way, way higher than its competitors? It’s hard not to feel like it is when you get inside. It lacks plenty of power, and the interior is second to none in the class.

2017 Subaru Legacy

As always, an affordable standard model with all-wheel drive is hard to come by. The Legacy isn’t a vehicle that’s ever going to wow you, but it’s so durable and consistently solid that it’s among our favorite in the class. That said, the touch-screen display was a little clunky, and the interior as a whole was a tad underwhelming.

2017 Honda Accord

The Accord gets great gas mileage and has great safety and technology features in the standard version. Some may disagree on how the exterior looks, but we like it.

Photos courtesy of Dakota Randall/NESN Fuel