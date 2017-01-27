NASCAR Track Presidents In New England, Atlanta Make Super Bowl Wager

Share this:

The stakes will be high on Feb. 5 in Houston.

The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons will be battling in Super Bowl LI for the right to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

To make the Super Bowl viewing experience a little more interesting, the respective presidents from the New England-area and Atlanta motor speedways decided to make a friendly wager on the big game. New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s executive vice president and general manager David McGrath and Atlanta Motor Speedway’s president and general manager Ed Clark have agreed to a pretty cool bet, which features everything from regional food to race tickets.

If New England wins, a Patriots flag will be hung outside the Atlanta Motor Speedway’s office building the day after the Super Bowl, as well as during the NASCAR race week from Feb. 27 to March 5. Not just that, but Clark will have to don a Pats jersey and present McGrath, as well as the New Hampshire 301 race winner with Georgia peaches in victory lane. Finally, four Patriots and New Hampshire Motor Speedway fans will win premium tickets to the March 5 Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, which are typically of $400 value.

If Atlanta comes out on top, a Falcons flag will be hung outside the New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s office building the day after Super Bowl Sunday, as well as during the NASCAR race week of July 10 through the 16th. Also, McGrath must wear a Falcons a jersey and present Clark and the March 5 Folds of Hoor Quicktrip 500 winner with New England lobster in victory lane. Four Falcons and Atlanta Motor Speedway fans will also be awarded premium tickets to the July 16 New Hampshire 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, normally worth $500.

With a lot riding on the line, both McGrath and Clark expressed in a press release their confidence in their hometown teams.

“I mean, come on,” McGrath said. “Tom Brady? Bill Belichick? Do I need to say anything more? The Patriots have become synonymous with winning championships. It’s what they do. So, if Ed wants some of our famous New England lobster, he’s going to have to fly up here to get it because I’m winning this bet – and I can’t wait to enjoy some delicious Georgia peach cobbler while we celebrate another New England title.”

“We are so proud of our friends at the Atlanta Falcons for making it to the NFL’s biggest game of the year,” Clark said, “and to David, I say, ‘You’re on.’ We can’t wait to watch our team knock off Brady, Belichick and the Patriots to bring their first title home to Georgia. Most of all, I look forward to seeing David wearing a Falcons jersey, lobster in hand, in Victory Lane here at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 5.”

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images