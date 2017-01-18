NBA Odds: Celtics Favored To Continue Winning Ways Vs. Struggling Knicks

Share this:

The Boston Celtics will look for a fourth straight victory Wednesday night when they host to the fading New York Knicks as betting favorites on the NBA lines at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston topped the Charlotte Hornets 108-98 last time out as five-point favorites to remain undefeated in its past seven games at home going into Tuesday’s Knicks vs. Celtics betting matchup at TD Garden.

The Celtics’ play at home has helped make them one of the hottest teams in the NBA, as they’ve posted straight-up wins in 13 of their past 16 contests overall, while going 11-4-1 against the spread.

An explosive offense has made the difference during Boston’s current tear. The Celtics have scored 103 or more points in each of their past 15 games, powering a recent 12-0 run for the over on the totals at the sportsbooks.

Boston also has tightened up its defense over the past week, surrendering fewer than 100 points per game over its past two games and forcing the point total under in each of those contests.

But the Celtics’ recent success continues to have little impact on the team’s NBA championship odds, which continue to lag well back of the favorites at a distant +4000.

The Knicks arrive in Boston looking to break out of a funk that has resulted in 11 SU losses in their past 13 games. New York is coming off a 108-107 loss to the Atlanta Hawks as 2 1/2-point home favorites that dropped it behind the Milwaukee Bucks for the final playoff berth in the Eastern Conference.

The road has been particularly hard for the Knicks, who are 1-9 SU over their past 10 games away from Madison Square Garden, and winless against the spread in their past three. The Knicks also have surrendered an average of 115.4 points per game over their past five road dates, but have seen the point total play under in their past two games.

And the Knicks have had little luck in recent dates with the Celtics, going 1-9 SU in their past 10 meetings overall, according to the OddsShark NBA Database, including four straight losses at TD Garden in which they went 1-3 ATS.

Following Wednesday’s clash the Celtics await a visit from Portland on Saturday. The Trail Blazers are winless SU and ATS in their last two games ahead of their Wednesday night matchup against the Charlotte Hornets as six-point underdogs, but 2-1 SU and ATS in their past three visits to Boston.

