NFL Rumors: Browns Will ‘Strongly Consider’ Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Offer To Patriots

The Cleveland Browns badly need a franchise quarterback, and they might turn to the New England Patriots and try to pry backup Jimmy Garoppolo via trade.

The Browns have the No. 1 and No. 12 overall picks in the 2017 NFL Draft, the latter of which was acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles in a trade before last year’s draft. This gives the Browns plenty of ammunition to use in the trade market for a quarterback.

On Tuesday, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com provided the latest report on the Browns’ search for a quarterback.

“Sources say the Browns’ interest in Garoppolo is real and that they’ll try to trade for him depending on how their draft evaluations go over the next five weeks or so,” Cabot wrote. “… The Browns are intrigued, sources say, and they’ll strongly consider it. The cost could be the No. 12 overall pick and more.”

The Patriots could keep Garoppolo because he’s signed through next season, but with Tom Brady turning in another MVP-caliber season at age 39 and showing no signs of slowing down, the move that makes the most sense is trading Garoppolo for a king’s ransom.

The No. 12 pick certainly makes it intriguing for New England, especially in a draft loaded with high-end defensive talent.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images