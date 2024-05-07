NFL Rumors: Former Patriots QB Gets Claimed By NFC Team

It didn’t take long for Nathan Rourke to find a new NFL team.

Rourke, who was released by the New England Patriots on Monday, has been claimed off waivers by the New York Giants, as first reported by NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

The Patriots released the 25-year-old Rourke after drafting a pair of quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft. Rourke was set to enter the offseason programs behind Jacoby Brissett, Drake Maye, Bailey Zappe and Joe Milton III.

Rourke now joins a quarterback room with expected starter Daniel Jones, Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito.

Rourke, who the Patriots claimed ahead of Week 16 during the 2023 campaign, has not appeared in an NFL game.