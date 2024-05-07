The Patriots preached competition when it came to their quarterback room, and it’s a concept Drake Maye is fully on board with.

Head coach Jerod Mayo wasn’t eager to hand the third overall pick the starting job. Maye will compete with Jacoby Brissett for the gig, but New England also drafted Joe Milton III in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The move had mixed reactions from fans, but it does show a further commitment to competition across the roster. The sixth-round pick rejected the idea of a position change, and Maye had a positive reaction to the draft pick.

The 21-year-old was on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand” on Tuesday and was asked by former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak if he would accept a throwing competition with Milton.

“Joe can throw it now,” Maye said. “I ain’t gonna turn it down, now. I ain’t gonna turn it down.”

Drake Maye won't turn down a throwing competition against fellow rookie Joe Milton III



The Patriots top pick joined "Zolak & Bertrand" on Tuesday.



— NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) May 7, 2024

The North Carolina product last month revealed to ESPN’s Kevin Clark that he, Bo Nix and Carter Bradley competed in a throwing competition with Philip Rivers but lost to the retired QB.

The 2024 No. 3 pick revealed he met Milton at different offseason camps, and he noted former Washington Commanders quarterback and former UNC teammate Sam Howell helped him get acquainted with Brissett.

Maye’s willingness to take on any challenge should bode well for Patriots fans, though they probably hope he doesn’t go too hard to try to beat Milton.