NFL Rumors: Gary Kubiak To Resign As Broncos Coach Because Of Health Concerns

Share this:

Tweet







UPDATE (8:15 p.m. ET): Gary Kubiak reportedly told his Denver Broncos players after Sunday’s game that he does indeed plan on retiring.

Gary Kubiak just told his team he's retiring saying it's not about him it's about the team — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 2, 2017

ORIGINAL STORY: The Denver Broncos are only one year removed from winning the Super Bowl, but it seems they’ll be looking for a new head coach soon.

Gary Kubiak is expected to step down after the Broncos take on the Oakland Raiders on Sunday in the final week of the NFL’s regular season, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The move reportedly is due to concerns that Kubiak’s family has about his health.

In 10 seasons as a head coach, Kubiak is 81-75 with a 5-2 record in the playoffs, but he has had some health scares along the way. The 55-year-old missed a week this season with a “complex migraine condition” and had to be rushed to the hospital after suffering a mini-stroke during a game in 2013, when he still was coaching the Houston Texans.

Denver was eliminated from the playoffs last week, so Kubiak’s decision will come after Week 17. When asked Friday about his future, Kubiak didn’t give a very definitive answer.

“I love this league,” Kubiak told reporters, per Schefter. “I love the Broncos. I love the work, you know? You know, I’m all in on the Raiders right now. There will be time for reflection and all that stuff next week, but right now it’s time to focus on what we’re doing.”

Thumbnail photo via Jim Brown/USA TODAY Sports Images