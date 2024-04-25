All eyes in New England are on Eliot Wolf’s use of the Patriots’ third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but an NFC team is trying to work out a deal to get into the top 10.

The Los Angeles Rams have the 19th overall pick in the draft, but according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini they are making phone calls to work out a trade to try to get into the top 10.

The Rams, who haven’t been picked in the first round since 2016, are pursuing the trade with a “specific player” in mind that isn’t a quarterback, according to Russini.

Los Angeles has 11 overall picks in this year’s draft, which is tied for the most of any team, so they have plenty of bargaining chips to make the potential trade.

With defensive tackle Aaron Donald’s retirement, the Rams could look at Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year Byron Murphy II to help fill the void. Los Angeles could also go the offensive route and try to nab Georgia tight end Brock Bowers.

Even though Wolf said the Patriots are “open for business” in the first round, making a trade with the Rams for more picks probably won’t move New England closer to its goal if they don’t get a new franchise quarterback.