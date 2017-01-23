Patriots’ Defense Limits Big Steelers Plays In AFC Championship Win

Share this:

The New England Patriots’ defense proved its doubters wrong Sunday in the AFC Championship Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The unit shut down the high-powered Steelers offense and held it to just 17 points (seven of which came on a garbage-time touchdown). The Patriots also allowed just two plays of 20 yards or more in a 36-17 win that sealed their Super Bowl LI berth.

