Patriots Injury Report: Seven Players Remain Limited In Practice

by on Thu, Jan 19, 2017 at 4:42PM
FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ injury report remained unchanged Thursday.

Seven players still were limited in practice as the Patriots prepare for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Patriots will practice against Friday and hold a walk-through Saturday before Sunday night’s game.

Here’s the full practice participation and injury report.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
WR Danny Amendola (ankle)
TE Martellus Bennett (knee)
RB Brandon Bolden (knee)
LB Dont’a Hightower (shoulder)
WR Chris Hogan (thigh)
WR Malcolm Mitchell (knee)
DE Jabaal Sheard (knee)

