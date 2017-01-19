Patriots Injury Report: Seven Players Remain Limited In Practice

Share this:

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ injury report remained unchanged Thursday.

Seven players still were limited in practice as the Patriots prepare for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Patriots will practice against Friday and hold a walk-through Saturday before Sunday night’s game.

Here’s the full practice participation and injury report.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Danny Amendola (ankle)

TE Martellus Bennett (knee)

RB Brandon Bolden (knee)

LB Dont’a Hightower (shoulder)

WR Chris Hogan (thigh)

WR Malcolm Mitchell (knee)

DE Jabaal Sheard (knee)

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images