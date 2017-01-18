Patriots Practice Report: Full Active Roster Present Ahead Of AFC Title Game

Share this:

FOXBORO, Mass. — Every member of the New England Patriots’ 53-man roster was present and accounted for Wednesday afternoon as the team took the field for a cold and rainy practice.

Included in that group were wide receivers Malcolm Mitchell, who missed Saturday’s divisional-round playoff win over the Houston Texans with a knee injury, and Chris Hogan, who left that game in the third quarter after injuring his thigh.

The only Patriots players not spotted on the field were two members of the practice squad: fullback Glenn Gronkowski and defensive lineman Woodrow Hamilton.

The Patriots are preparing to host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game.

