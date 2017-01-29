Patriots Practice Report: Nate Ebner (Concussion) Wears Red Non-Contact Jersey

Share this:

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ full 53-man active roster was present and accounted for at the team’s final practice of the season at Gillette Stadium before they depart for Super Bowl LI in Houston.

Safety Nate Ebner (concussion) wore a red non-contact jersey. Practice squad defensive tackle Woodrow Hamilton wasn’t spotted.

Ebner didn’t practice Thursday. He was present at practice Friday for a walk-through, though he didn’t participate. He also was present for practice Saturday. Ebner suffered the concussion in the Patriots’ AFC Championship Game win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s his second concussion of the season.

The Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. New England will practice Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday next week.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images