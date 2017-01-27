Rajon Rondo Rips Bulls, Praises Former Celtics Teammates In Shocking Instagram Post

Share this:

Tweet







Rajon Rondo’s time with the Chicago Bulls sure has been interesting, to say the least.

The point guard has been suspended and benched, the latter of which he called “bulls—“ in an explicit rant against his new team. But his Instagram post Thursday took things to a whole new level.

Before we get to what Rondo posted, it’s important to note that the Bulls fell apart in their latest game, a 119-114 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. And after the game, Wade and Butler called out their teammates with some pretty harsh comments.

So we probably can safely guess what prompted Rondo’s Instagram message about the leadership he experienced as a member of the Boston Celtics.

Wow.

Isn’t he forgetting someone, though?

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images