Rajon Rondo Rips Bulls, Praises Former Celtics Teammates In Shocking Instagram Post

Rajon Rondo’s time with the Chicago Bulls sure has been interesting, to say the least.
The point guard has been suspended and benched, the latter of which he called “bulls—“ in an explicit rant against his new team. But his Instagram post Thursday took things to a whole new level.
Before we get to what Rondo posted, it’s important to note that the Bulls fell apart in their latest game, a 119-114 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. And after the game, Wade and Butler called out their teammates with some pretty harsh comments.
So we probably can safely guess what prompted Rondo’s Instagram message about the leadership he experienced as a member of the Boston Celtics.
My vets would never go to the media. They would come to the team. My vets didn't pick and choose when they wanted to bring it. They brought it every time they stepped in the gym whether it was practice or a game. They didn't take days off. My vets didn't care about their numbers. My vets played for the team. When we lost, they wouldn't blame us. They took responsibility and got in the gym. They showed the young guys what it meant to work. Even in Boston when we had the best record in the league, if we lost a game, you could hear a pin drop on the bus. They showed us the seriousness of the game. My vets didn't have an influence on the coaching staff. They couldn't change the plan because it didn't work for them. I played under one of the greatest coaches, and he held everyone accountable. It takes 1-15 to win. When you isolate everyone, you can't win consistently. I may be a lot of things, but I'm not a bad teammate. My goal is to pass what I learned along. The young guys work. They show up. They don't deserve blame. If anything is questionable, it's the leadership.
Wow.
Isn’t he forgetting someone, though?
