Rajon Rondo Didn’t Even Play On His Own Bobblehead Night In Bulls’ Loss

Before the season, the Chicago Bulls chose Monday, Jan. 9, as their “Rajon Rondo Bobblehead Night,” hoping to promote their new point guard in an enticing matchup with Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

And when Monday rolled around, Chicago’s promotion at United Center went off without a hitch.

It's Rajon Rondo bobblehead night at United Center. This might be his only moment out of warmup togs, though, vs. OKC. pic.twitter.com/IO1COFNvQW — Steve Aschburner (@AschNBA) January 9, 2017

Well, except for one small problem: Rondo didn’t play. At all.

The veteran point guard was the only Bulls player who didn’t see floor in Chicago’s 109-94 loss to the Thunder, which is pretty awkward considering, you know, the whole night was dedicated to him.

Rondo’s benching wasn’t a one-time deal, though; head coach Fred Hoiberg hasn’t played his 30-year-old point guard in five consecutive games, sparking rumors that Rondo could be dealt before the NBA trade deadline.

Monday was the latest unsettling development in Rondo’s brief, rocky tenure with the Bulls; he was suspended one game in December for conduct detrimental to the team and is averaging just 7.2 points and 7.1 assists per game since signing a two-year, $28.1 million contract with Chicago this summer.

At least he has a bobblehead, though.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports Images