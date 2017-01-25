Relive Brent Musburger’s Doug Flutie Hail Mary Call As Broadcast Legend Retires

Brent Musburger is taking off the headset after one heck of a run.
Musburger, who’s been one of the most recognizable voices in sports television history, will retire from broadcasting next week at age 77. The legendary play-by-play man’s final call is scheduled to be a Jan. 31 college basketball game between Kentucky and Georgia on ESPN.
“What a wonderful journey I have traveled with CBS and the Disney company,” Musburger said in a statement Wednesday, per ESPN.com. “A love of sports allows me to live a life of endless pleasure. And make no mistake, I will miss the arenas and stadiums dearly. Most of all, I will miss the folks I have met along the trail.”
Musburger’s career has been full of memorable moments, but one of his most famous calls came when Doug Flutie completed a last-second Hail Mary pass to Gerard Phelan on Nov. 23, 1984, to give Boston College a 47-45 win over the Miami Hurricanes, who were the defending national champions.
The play — since dubbed the “Hail Flutie” — was stunning, and Musburger, who was with CBS at the time, certainly highlighted that fact with his call of the play.
