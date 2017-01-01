Report: Lions Could Pursue Patriots Coordinators Josh McDaniels, Matt Patricia

Share this:

The Detroit Lions could find themselves outside the NFL playoff picture if they lose to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. And if that happens, they might be in the market for a new head coach.

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported Sunday morning that “several of (Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn’s) peers believe he will at least consider” moving on from head coach Jim Caldwell if the team fails to reach the playoffs for a second consecutive season.

What’s more, Quinn, a former New England Patriots executive, could look to replace Caldwell with one of two familiar faces: Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels or defensive coordinator Matt Patricia.

“Quinn also has close ties to two of New England’s coveted coordinators from his time with the Patriots — Josh McDaniels and Matt Patricia — and this offseason could prove to be his only real opportunity to land one of them,” La Canfora wrote, adding that McDaniels will be “the hottest coordinator” for teams with head-coaching vacancies this offseason.

Quinn spent 15 years in the Patriots organization, rising as high as director of pro scouting before leaving to take over the Lions’ GM job last January. Detroit has overachieved in his first year at the helm but is in danger of missing the postseason after losing each of its last two games.

The Patriots, meanwhile, secured both a division title and a first-round bye in Week 15, and both of their coordinators often have been mentioned as candidates to earn head-coaching gigs elsewhere. That’s especially true of McDaniels, who reportedly has drawn interest from the Los Angeles Rams in the wake of Jeff Fisher’s firing.

