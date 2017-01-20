Ric Flair Was Stylin’, Profilin’ In Entertaining Falcons Hype Video

Share this:

Tweet







“The Nature Boy” has a message for the Green Bay Packers.

Wrestling legend Ric Flair donned Falcons gear and pumped up Atlanta and its fans with an entertaining Facebook hype video Thursday. In it, the 16-time world champion called the Falcons the best team in the NFL and Matt Ryan the best quarterback in the game right now, all in his typical Flair fashion.

Oh, and he added a, “WOOOOOOOOOOOO,” or two as well.

If the Falcons indeed are limousine riding and jet flying like Flair claims, the Packers might be in for a rough time in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.