Robert Griffin III Teams With ‘Fixer Upper’ To Renovate Home For Veteran

Share this:

Tweet







If you don’t watch HGTV’s “Fixer Upper,” then I’m not sure we can be friends.

The show pretty much is guaranteed to make you laugh, feel good about the world and tear up a bit all within a 60-minute episode, and Tuesday’s was a great example of that.

Cleveland Browns and former Baylor quarterback Robert Griffin III returned to Waco, Texas, to team up with the show’s stars, Chip and Joanna Gaines, to renovate a home for veteran Bill Graham and his late wife, Sherry.

TONIGHT on @hgtv's Fixer Upper, @RGIII helps Chip and Joanna renovate a Waco veteran's home! Tune in at 9 p.m. ET! 🛠🏡 #DemoDay pic.twitter.com/OGy4TYpWU1 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 10, 2017

In loving memory of our angel, Mrs. Sherry Graham. pic.twitter.com/17KioSgU8B — Family of 3 (@Fo3Foundation) January 11, 2017

Honored to have been able to renovate this house with Chip & Jo for such an amazing family. RIP Sherry @Fo3Foundation @chippergaines pic.twitter.com/hrGaaGoQJQ — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 11, 2017

And you might want to grab a box of tissues before you see their home reveal.

You can learn more about the couple in the video below, via Griffin’s Family of 3 foundation.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images