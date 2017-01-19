Rusney Castillo Among Nine New Red Sox Non-Roster Spring Training Invitees

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox’s spring training squad got a bit bigger Wednesday.

Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski announced the team added nine non-roster invitees for spring training, bringing the total number to 15.

Outfielders Allen Craig and Rusney Castillo, both of whom have spent time in the majors with the Sox, were among the nine players invited to Fort Myers, Fla., for spring training.

Rounding out the nine invitees were top prospects Rafael Devers (third base) and Sam Travis (first base), catcher Jordan Procyshen, outfielder Brian Bogusevic and right-handed pitchers Kyle Kendrick, Chandler Shepherd and Ben Taylor.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images