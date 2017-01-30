Sami Zayn, WWE Wrestler Of Syrian Descent, ‘Disgusted’ By Immigration Ban

Share this:

Several members of the sports and entertainment world have spoken out against Donald Trump’s executive order banning the entry of immigrants from seven countries.

But few likely feel its direct impact more than Sami Zayn.

Zayn is a WWE wrestler and former NXT champion who was born in Canada but is of Syrian descent. Born with the name Rami Sebei, Zayn is Muslim and speaks Arabic.

Under President Trump’s executive order, signed Friday, refugees from Syria are barred indefinitely from entering the United States, with exceptions only made on a case-by-case basis. Zayn weighed in on the news this weekend, and needless to say, he wasn’t too happy with the ban.

I can't articulate how truly disgusted I am right now. #MuslimBan — Sami Zayn (@iLikeSamiZayn) January 28, 2017

Trump’s ban also impacts dual citizens, so it’s possible Zayn, whose father and mother both are Syrian, could be directly affected by the nation’s new immigration policy if he leaves the U.S. If so, he wouldn’t be the only athlete potentially left in limbo by the ban.

Zayn replaced Seth Rollins in Monday’s WWE Royal Rumble and possibly could participate in WrestleMania 33 in April.

