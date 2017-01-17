San Diego Moving Companies ‘Won’t Help’ Chargers Move To Los Angeles

Share this:

The Chargers’ move from San Diego to Los Angeles seems to have hit a logistical snag.

That’s because a host of San Diego-area moving companies have pledged not to help the Chargers physically move north to Los Angeles, according to NBC San Diego’s Derek Togerson. At least 23 companies have signed on with the movement, which now has a website, wewontmoveyouchargers.com.

“We decree, henceforth, that we shall unite as a perfect union of professional movers in agreeance to not aid the San Diego Chargers’ move to Los Angeles,” they say on the website.

Hireahelper.com’s Ryan Charles told NBC San Diego he wanted no part in helping the Chargers bolt from the city after 55 seasons and he quickly learned other companies shared his feelings.

“We were thinking we would not want to be a part of that, having been born and raised here and being a lifelong Chargers fan,” Charles said. “Other moving companies, our peers, might not want to, either, and wouldn’t it be cool if we all banded together to say that we wouldn’t?

“The feedback was immediately positive. I got chuckles, people were laughing, there were guys saying ‘I wouldn’t move them for X amount of dollars.’”

Nine Los Angeles-area moving companies also have signed on, reflecting how unpopular the Chargers’ move is in Southern California.

The Chargers will have to pay over $100,000 to move all their offices and equipment to a new location, according to Togerson.

Chargers owner Dean Spanos might be able to break the moving companies’ resolve by paying a premium. Or he could find movers from another city to do the job San Diegans have vowed not to do.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images