Share this:

Tweet







There’s inclement weather in the forecast Sunday in Kansas City, so the NFL is going to primetime.

The Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers were scheduled to kick off at 1:05 p.m. ET Sunday in a divisional round matchup, but the NFL announced Friday the game will now be played at 8:20 p.m. ET with an ice storm in the forecast for Sunday afternoon.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images