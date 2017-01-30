Super Bowl LI Patriots Vs. Falcons Media Day Live Stream, Time, TV Info

Share this:

Before the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons square off in Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5 in Houston, they will meet with reporters at media day Monday night.

Media day’s new primetime slot allows for even more craziness as the players involved get asked questions about sports, politics, music and just about everything else.

Here’s how to watch Super Bowl media day online.

When: Monday, Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Live Stream: NFL.com

