Super Bowl LI Payouts: Bonus Money For Patriots, Falcons Revealed

Share this:

Tweet







The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons are set to do battle in Super Bowl LI in Houston on Feb. 5.

The Falcons will be looking for their first Super Bowl victory in franchise history, while the Pats are looking to collect their fifth Lombardi Trophy. However, players on both teams have already done a bit of collecting by reaching the final game.

According to the Boston Globe, players on both sides are already guaranteed a substantial bonus for winning their conference. Players on each team earn a bonus for making it to each level of the postseason, and whichever team wins the Super Bowl, its players will be going home with an added bonus of $107,000 each.

The losing team will go home with $53,000 per player.

Not a bad chunk of change for a few hours work.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images