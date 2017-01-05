Thunder Vs. Rockets Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Share this:

NBA fans will be in for quite the treat Thursday night.

Two of the most electrifying basketball players in the world — Russell Westbrook and James Harden — will face off Thursday when the Oklahoma City Thunder travel to Houston to face the Rockets.

Houston has won five in a row and is just behind the San Antonio Spurs in both the Southwest Division and Western Conference. Oklahoma City, meanwhile, has hit a rough patch with losses in three of its last four games.

Here’s how you can watch Thunder vs. Rockets online.

When: Thursday, Jan. 5, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT Drama

Thumbnail photo via Mark D. Smith/USA TODAY Sports Images