Tom Brady ‘Bans’ Father From Talking To Media After Deflategate Comments

Tom Brady can’t keep quiet about the perceived injustices from the NFL and its commissioner Roger Goodell.

Oh, wait, that’s Tom Brady Sr., father of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (Jr.).

The elder Brady made news again over the weekend by ripping into Goodell for his and the league’s handling of Deflategate, a saga that ended with the younger Brady serving a four-game suspension entering the 2016 season.

As Brady and the Patriots set out and attempt to win a fifth Super Bowl, the Brady/Patriots-Goodell dynamic is back in the spotlight. Brady Sr. fanned the flames, and the younger Brady wouldn’t mind if Dad took a page out of the Patriots playbook and keep quiet on the matter … at least until the Super Bowl is over.

“I’ve banned my dad from talking, so he’s no longer available to the media,” Brady joked during his weekly interview with WEEI.

“I love my dad,” Brady said, per WEEI.com. “As any parent knows how much you love your kids. My dad has been my best friend my entire life. He’s always been my No. 1 supporter. Hopefully he’s at the game cheering me on. He’s great man and I love him to death. He’s taught me everything about life. Certainly about how to be a father because he’s been the best one a son could ever ask for. I try to pass those things on to my kids because he was so supportive of not only me but my three sisters were all great athletes in their own right. My mom, they’re still married after close to 46 years. I’ve been very, very fortunate.”

The Brady clan and the Patriots are hoping to get the last laugh as nothing would be sweeter “revenge” for the future Hall of Famer than winning the Super Bowl on Sunday in Houston.

