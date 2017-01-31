Tom Brady Is A Fan Of Rudy And Is ‘A Rudy,’ According To Rudy Ruettiger Himself

HOUSTON — Rudy Ruettiger’s story of grit and determination, made famous in the 1993 movie “Rudy,” has inspired sports fans around the globe.
Including one New England Patriots quarterback.
“I see this Super Bowl ring on this guy (on an airplane flight),” Ruettiger told NESN.com’s Rachel Holt on Tuesday on Radio Row, “… and I say, ‘Dude, who’d you play for?’ And he said, ‘I didn’t play.’ … I said, ‘No, no, you’ve got a Super Bowl ring,’ and he says, ‘That’s not my ring.’ I looked at him and said, ‘Well, who’s is it?’ and he said, ‘My son’s.’
Pretty soon, the two strangers realized who they were. Rudy, meet Tom Brady Sr., father of the greatest quarterback in NFL history.
“I love Tom Brady because he’s a Rudy,” Ruettiger said. “He was drafted low, worked hard. … His story is wonderful. He used all his talent and skill set to become who he is today. The thing they didn’t measure in Tom Brady is his heart.”
Watch the video above to see the full interview with Ruettiger, including how you can bid on his game-worn Notre Dame helmet and jersey in a special Saturday auction.
