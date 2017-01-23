Good News, Patriots Fans: Tom Brady Is Undefeated Vs. Falcons In His Career

Share this:

The New England Patriots are on to Super Bowl LI after their 36-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, and a showdown with the NFC champion Atlanta Falcons awaits them Feb. 5 in Houston.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will look to win his fifth Super Bowl in seven attempts, and he’ll do so against a team to which he never has lost.

That’s right: During his 17-year NFL career, Brady never has fallen at the hands of the Falcons, according to Pro Football Reference.

The Patriots’ star quarterback has faced the Falcons four times over the years, with the last meeting coming in a 30-23 New England victory in 2013. Brady threw for 316 yards and two touchdowns in that game, while Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan had 421 yards and two scores.

Brady has averaged just over 298 passing yards per game against the Falcons, and he has only thrown one interception in those four games.

This could be a different Falcons team, however, as Atlanta appeared to be firing on all cylinders in its 44-21 NFC Championship Game win over the Green Bay Packers.

Still, it’s never a bad sign when you’re undefeated against your Super Bowl opponent.

