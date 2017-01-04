Trail Blazers Vs. Warriors Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Share this:

Tweet







If the Portland Trail Blazers want to make a statement, there’s no better way than beating the Golden State Warriors on national TV.

Portland has had a disappointing start to the season, but it still is right in the thick of the race for the Western Conference’s No. 8 seed. On paper, that means they shouldn’t be much of a challenge for the Warriors on Wednesday night at Oracle Arena, but stranger things have happened.

Here’s how you can watch Trail Blazers vs. Warriors online:

When: Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 10:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images