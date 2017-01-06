Victoria’s Secret Model Josephine Skriver Is A Big Time Raiders Fan

Share this:

Tweet







The Oakland Raiders have found themselves as serious victims of bad luck as of late.

Starting quarterback Derek Carr went down with a broken fibula in the team’s Week 16 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, and then second-string quarterback Matt McGloin suffered a shoulder injury in the regular-season finale against the Denver Broncos.

After losing the No. 2 seed following Sunday’s loss to the Broncos, the Raiders will now have to travel to Houston to take on the Texans on Saturday in an AFC Wild Card Game. Now on their third quarterback, the silver and black will need all the support they can get.

One supporter the team can count on this weekend is Victoria’s Secret model Josephine Skriver. She often takes to her Instagram page to showcase her fandom, which will surely be on display on Saturday.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images