Watch Cubs ‘Pardon’ President Obama During Hillarious White House Visit

U.S. President Barack Obama will leave office with absolution for his sins against baseball.

Chicago Cubs president Theo Epstein on Monday “pardoned” Obama for supporting the Chicago White Sox for all these years. The funny moment came during the Cubs’ visit to the White house in commemoration of their 2016 World Series triumph.

Chicago Cubs offer Pres. Obama a "midnight pardon" for being a Chicago White Sox fan https://t.co/t0reBANoCl pic.twitter.com/tf5FizKkub — ABC News (@ABC) January 16, 2017

The Cubs pushed forward their White House visit in order to celebrate their achievement with Obama, an adopted son of the city. They offered Obama jerseys, lifetime passes to Wrigley Field and other tokens of appreciation, but the pardon might have been the best of the bunch.

First Lady Michelle Obama is a lifelong Cubs fan, as both president Obama and Epstein noted. She couldn’t convince him to join the Cubs family, but Epstein and Co. are ready to welcome him with open arms.

Donald Trump will assume the presidency Friday.