Watch Jets Score Touchdown On Kickoff After Hilarious Bills Mistake

Buffalo Bills fans who thought their team’s season couldn’t get any worse were proven wrong during Sunday’s Week 17 game against the New York Jets.

After a fourth-quarter field goal by kicker Nick Folk, the Jets kicked off to the Bills and the ball rolled into the endzone. Bills running back Mike Gillislie went back to get the ball, but he didn’t pick it up for some reason. He must have forgotten balls are live on kickoffs because the Jets raced down the field and pounced on it for a gift touchdown.

Here are the Bills letting the Jets just kick it into the end zone and recover for a touchdown.https://t.co/1aX7ZU9sE6 — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurke_SI) January 1, 2017

Ouch.

New York won 30-10, but both teams missed the playoffs after disappointing seasons.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images