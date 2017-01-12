Watch Joel Embiid Dance With Sixers Cheerleaders After Buzzer-Beater Win Vs. Knicks

Share this:

Joel Embiid is officially loving life in Philadelphia and the NBA.

The Philadelphia 76ers center danced with cheerleaders Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center following their 98-97 win win over the New York Knicks. Embiid is winning over 76ers fan with his play, and his dance moves are likely to further endear him to them.

Joel Embiid was fired up after the Sixers win over the Knicks. https://t.co/B9V5zE4aRh — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 12, 2017

We can’t knock Embiid’s exuberance at that moment in time, as T.J. McConnell’s buzzer-beater sent his team and the crowd into a frenzy.

The win improved the Sixers’ record to 11-25. After winning just 10 games last season, No. 11 is reason enough to dance the night away in the city of brotherly love.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images