Wizards Plan To Wear All Black To Arena For Tuesday’s Game Vs. Celtics

Share this:

Tweet







Tuesday night will mark the third time the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards have squared off this season, and it’s clear that there is no love lost between the two teams.

That notion became even more evident after the Wizards announced they will be showing up to the Verizon Center Tuesday night dressed in all black.

Beal came up w/ the idea for the #Wizards to wear all black tomorrow. Teammates agreed. Even 2nite, guys were amped for the game. — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) January 24, 2017

The #Wizards will come to the arena tomorrow in all black b4 for Round 3 vs #Celtics. Kelly Oubre: "You know where we're going with that." — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) January 24, 2017

For those who don’t know where they’re going with that, Wizards point guard John Wall elaborated on the message behind the black clothing.

Me to John Wall: "All black everything?"

Wall: "A black everything. A fun-er-ral!"

Beal in background: "Yaa." — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) January 24, 2017

Boston and Washington have split the season series thus far, with the Celtics earning a 117-108 victory in the most recent matchup on Jan. 11. Following that game, Wall and Jae Crowder got involved in a scuffle that resulted in both players getting fined. The Wizards point guard expects a similar level of physicality on Tuesday night.

John Wall on BOS: "It’s going to be a competitive game. Hopefully everybody just keep it clean & … makes it one of those great battles." — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) January 24, 2017

Sounds like fans are in for a good one.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images