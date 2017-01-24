Wizards Plan To Wear All Black To Arena For Tuesday’s Game Vs. Celtics

Tuesday night will mark the third time the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards have squared off this season, and it’s clear that there is no love lost between the two teams.
That notion became even more evident after the Wizards announced they will be showing up to the Verizon Center Tuesday night dressed in all black.
For those who don’t know where they’re going with that, Wizards point guard John Wall elaborated on the message behind the black clothing.
Boston and Washington have split the season series thus far, with the Celtics earning a 117-108 victory in the most recent matchup on Jan. 11. Following that game, Wall and Jae Crowder got involved in a scuffle that resulted in both players getting fined. The Wizards point guard expects a similar level of physicality on Tuesday night.
Sounds like fans are in for a good one.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images
