Share this:

Tweet







The 2017 NBA All-Star Game will showcase basketball’s best players Sunday night in New Orleans.

The Western Conference has beaten the Eastern Conference in five of the last six All-Star Games, and the West is aiming for its third three-game win streak since 2000.

Here’s how to watch the NBA All-Star Game online.

When: Sunday, Feb. 19 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images