BC Coach Steve Addazio Does ‘Salt Bae’ Impression On National Signing Day

Steve Addazio is hip to the memes all the kids are sharing these days.
Wednesday is National Signing Day, when high school football recruits all over the country make their decisions on where they’ll play in college. And in the age of social media, players have been coming up with creative ways to make their announcements in hopes they become viral.
It turns out the same applies to Addazio.
The Boston College football coach, who was known for his wacky Vine account before Vine died, used National Signing Day to do an impression of the internet’s most popular new meme: Salt Bae.
If you’re unaware of who Salt Bae is, he’s a Turkish chef named Nusret Gökçe who grabbed everyone’s attention with the supposedly “sexy” way he cut and salted a steak in a video on Instagram.
It’s just guys being dudes, we guess.
