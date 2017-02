Share this:

An unlikely hero put the No. 4 Harvard Crimson ahead for good in the first Beanpot semifinal game Monday night at TD Garden.

Third-line defenseman Clay Anderson scored his second goal of the season and sixth of his career on a beautiful slapshot from the point on the power play with 12:21 remaining. His was the first of three straight goals for the Crimson, but the Huskies mounted a late comeback before falling 4-3.

Check out the huge goal in the video above.